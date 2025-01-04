Trending

Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur sends internet into meltdown with his 'Gentleman' act

Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and welcomed son, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016

  • January 04, 2025
Kareena Kapoor has sent internet into a meltdown as she shared an adorable moment of with her son Taimur Ali Khan.

Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, the Jab We Met actress shared a carrousel of photos, showcasing the sweet moment.

In the photo, Taimur could be seen dressed in formals as he walked ahead of his mother, holding her heels in his hand after an event, so that she could walk easily.

"MAA ki seva iss saal and forever (Mother's service this year and forever). Happy new year friends. More Pictures coming soon. stay tuned,” she wrote in the caption along with heart emojis.


Soon after Kareena’s post, her fans rushed to the comment section to gush over her little munchkin and their adorable bond.

One user wrote, “What a handsome little man.”

While another added, “He is turning into a true blue Pataudi Gentleman.”

“I guess I need to get married and have kids soon to recreate this,” the third added.

The fourth joked, “Taimur is such a sweetheart! I can’t imagine Jeh would put them on and try and walk in them.”

Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2012 and welcomed son, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.

The couple also shares younger son Jeh, who born in 2021. 

