Salma Hayek's top 5 must-watch movies: A cinematic journey

Salma Hayek, a renowned veteran actress, has made a name for herself in the acting industry by dropping one after another hit movies.
The 58-year old actress began her acting journey in with Desperado (1995) debut film, starring opposite to Antonio Banderas. She was casted by Robert Rodriguez and his co-producer and then-wife, Elizabeth Avellan.
Moreover, Hayek even won prestigious awards and global recognition for her work.
She founded her production company, Ventanarosa, in 1999, and produced hit movies including biographical film Frida.
The House of Gucci star won Academy Award for Best Actress, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award and British Academy Film Award nominations.
Here’s a list of Salma Hayek’s top five movies:
1. Beatriz at Dinner
2. Once Upon a Time in Mexico
3. From Dusk Till Dawn
4. Frida
5. Dogma 1999
Salma Hayek’s ‘90s casting photo resurfaces online:
Salma Hayek has set the internet ablaze as her casting photo from 1995 went viral.
The Grown Ups starlet donned a low-cut T-shirt paired with a gold cross pendant, while her signature voluminous dark hair framed her face perfectly in the viral photo.
Notably, the picture was taken in 2018.