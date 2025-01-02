Stree 3, Bhediya 2, Maha Munjya: Maddock Films reveals release dates

Trending

Maddock Films announces horror-comedy superhero universe with 8 interconnected films releasing by 2028

  January 02, 2025
India's Maddock Films has announced its most ambitious project to date - a cinematic universe that combines horror-comedy and superhero narratives.

The studio, known for its blockbuster hits like Stree, Munjya, and Bhediya, unveiled a slate of eight interconnected films set to release over the next four years.

Dinesh Vijan, the visionary behind the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, announced the joyous news.

“Our mission at Maddock has always been to innovate and entertain. We’ve crafted compelling characters that resonate with audiences, grounded in India’s rich culture and heritage. This deep connection has made our stories not just relatable, but also meaningful,” he said.

Vijan further added, “Also, with a passionate and devoted fanbase, we’re now setting the stage for something even bigger: a cinematic universe that brings unforgettable characters and their stories to life like never before. We can’t wait to take audiences on this journey through 2028 and beyond – and we are just getting started.”

The universe will kick off in 2025 with the release of Thama during the Diwali holiday frame, followed by Shakti Shalin on December 31.

The year 2026 will see the release of Bhediya 2 on August 14 and Chamunda on December 4, 2026.

Meanwhile, Stree 3 will hit cinemas on August 13, 2027 and Mahamunjya on December 24, 2027.

Pehla Mahayudh will release on August 11, 2028 while Doossra Mahayudh will bring the curtains down on Diwali, October 18, 2028.

