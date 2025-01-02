UK's largest dinosaur footprint site uncovered in Oxfordshire

The biggest ever dinosaur trackway site in the UK has been discovered in Oxfordshire.
According to BBC, the researchers have discovered 166 million years old 200 huge footprints of two different types of dinosaurs from the site.
Prof Kirsty Edgar, a micropalaeontologist from the University of Birmingham said, “This is one of the most impressive track sites I've ever seen, in terms of scale, in terms of the size of the tracks. You can step back in time and get an idea of what it would have been like, these massive creatures just roaming around, going about their own business."
The tracks were first spotted by Gary Johnson, a worker at Dewars Farm Quarry while driving a digger.
He told BBC, “I was basically clearing the clay, and I hit a hump, and I thought it's just an abnormality in the ground. But then it got to another, 3m long, and it was a hump again. And then it went another 3m, hump again. I thought I was the first person to see them. And it was so surreal, a bit of a tingling moment, really.”