Jennifer Aniston breaks silence after Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie divorce

Jennifer Aniston is speaking out after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorce settlement!
Recently, the 55-year-old Friends starlet’s ex-husband Pitt settled the 8-year-long divorce with his second ex-wife Angelina Jolie as the Maleficent actress was “focused on finding peace and healing for their family.”
Just a few days after the divorce, Jennifer Aniston broke her silence and spoke to Allure, sharing a sincere and effective advice.
In her conversation with the outlet, The Morning Show actress opened up about having a “loving” relationship with her body, stating that they “really love each other.”
“We’ve got to love our bodies. It's doing the best it can. It's been with us since the day we started, so we can't be too hard on it,” stated Jennifer Aniston.
Sharing story behind how this thought popped into her mind, the Murder Mystery actress recalled a memory of an older man from one of her previous sets.
“I'd seen him on a couple of different jobs and he was just working, working, working. I go, ‘You are impressive. I mean, you just never stop.’ And he said, ‘I just don't let the old man in. There was something about that,” she explained.
Aniston continued, “Of course, we're all going to grow older, but how can we thrive as we grow older?” she asked. “And that is about giving your body the attention that it deserves. For me personally, I loved my 30s, but my 20s were nothing. I was a nightmare. I didn't understand working out until my 30s and 40s.”
The actress also went on to reveal that even though she has a good relationship with her body, the iconic actress still has a “real hard relationship” with her sleep.
"I really want to love it and I am sure it wants to love me, but we have had a hard time, especially the last 10, 15 years. It’s just hard to shut the brain down, hard to tell the committee to stop talking," she said.
In the interview, she also spoke about working hard to maintain her sleep schedule.