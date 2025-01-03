Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter reveals New Year’s resolution after Barry Keoghan split

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter broke up in December 2024 after dating for almost one year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 03, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter has shared her hilarious New Year’s resolution after breaking up with Barry Keoghan last month.

The former couple started dating in early 2024 and parted ways in December 2024.

On January 2, 2025, the Please Please Please crooner revealed a surprising resolution for this year.

Taking to Instagram, Sabrina posted multiple photos and penned, “New year’s resolution no more dick jokes it’s gonna be really hard.”


The Short n' Sweet artist told her fans that she will be avoiding “dick jokes” this year, smiling hinting at Barry, who allegedly cheated on her.

In the first frame, Sabrina exuded elegance and grace in a blue sleeveless gown with her hair tied in a lose bun.

In another picture, she can be seen having fun with her friends in show, donning a white jumpsuit, which featured a cute Hello Kitty logo.

A fan commented under the post, “Omg that dress and that face and that hair, and you Sabrina.”

Another wrote, “Wow you are so Gorgeous love your winter dress.”

On the work front, Sabrina is busy with Short n' Sweet tour.

The mega successful tour is scheduled to conclude on April 4, 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden.

