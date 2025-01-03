Entertainment

‘Squid Game’ makers introduce new game with ‘special’ reward

Creators of ‘Squid Game’ have announced thrilling competition for fans

Seoul and Busan have turned real-life Squid Game battlefield!

On Friday, January 3, Netflix Korea, on its official Instagram handle, announced a huge surprise for Squid Game fans with a thrilling reward for the winner along with a carousel of snaps and clips.

In an exciting new update, the show, which is receiving immense limelight and praises from fans after the release of season 2, has now introduced a real-life game setup for the enthusiast fans, where public can go and participate in the competitions shown in the second season.

“<Squid Game> Season 2 setup, running a feast in Gangnam and Busan,” read the post’s caption.

It continued, “And now, a special event that can only be found at Gangnam Pop-up! <Squid Game> Season 2, if you succeed in all the '5 games' that appeared in Season 2, we will give you a lottery ticket to receive a special reward.”

Revealing the reservation date for enrolling in the games, the famous video streaming platform wrote, “The first advance reservation is open from 12/27 (Fri).”

The post showcased people registering themselves for the games and exploring the setups in Busan, Gangnam, and Gwanghwamun.

This exciting surprise arranged by the Squid Game creators will surely provide an unforgettable experience to the ardent fans, which many social media users expressed through their comments.

“YESS THE SQUID GAME IS THE MOST FAVORITE OF ME,” one user gushed.

Another expressed, “Wow amazing preparations.. Congratulation’s SquidGame.”

Meanwhile, a third wittily asked, “It's okay to lose the game... Is it true?”

Besides this, several overseas fans also expressed their wishes to be able to participate in the games.

