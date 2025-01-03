Entertainment

Justin Bieber, Hailey's son Jack Blues brings couple closer than ever

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcome son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 03, 2025
Justin Bieber, Haileys son Jack Blues brings couple closer than ever
Justin Bieber, Hailey's son Jack Blues brings couple closer than ever 

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's first-born son, Jack Blue Bieber, has seemingly brought the couple closer amid divorce speculations.

According to Life & Style magazine, an insider has revealed that Jack, who was born in August, 2024 has strengthened Justin and Hailey's bond.

The tipster said, "Not that Justin and Hailey weren't madly in love before their son came along, but they've both said, time and again, that they didn't know love could be this special." 

Reflecting on Justin's parenting for Jack, the insider revealed that he is "skilled at changing diapers, making bottles, and burping the baby."

Despite facing a challenging phase in his life, the Yummy crooner is currently focused on fulfilling his paternal responsibilities.                     

Shortly after Jack's birth, Justin found himself in the spotlight due to his alleged connection with the disgraced rapper, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently behind the bars over the serious charges of human trafficking and racketeering. 

Menawhile, Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, has also recently shared his thoughts on Justin and Hailey's new parenthood.

The father-of-two made heartfelt comments for his grand child, saying, "He’s just a little muffin. He’s eating like a pig and looking cuter than ever."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018.

Meghan Markle Netflix show: What we know about special guests, release date

Meghan Markle Netflix show: What we know about special guests, release date
Blake Lively shares first statement on Justin Baldoni ‘NYT’ lawsuit

Blake Lively shares first statement on Justin Baldoni ‘NYT’ lawsuit
New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar: Everything we know so far

New Orleans attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar: Everything we know so far
‘Squid Game’ makers introduce new game with ‘special’ reward

‘Squid Game’ makers introduce new game with ‘special’ reward
Blake Lively shares first statement on Justin Baldoni ‘NYT’ lawsuit
Blake Lively shares first statement on Justin Baldoni ‘NYT’ lawsuit
‘Squid Game’ makers introduce new game with ‘special’ reward
‘Squid Game’ makers introduce new game with ‘special’ reward
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose opens up on dad's challenging time
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose opens up on dad's challenging time
Sabrina Carpenter reveals New Year’s resolution after Barry Keoghan split
Sabrina Carpenter reveals New Year’s resolution after Barry Keoghan split
Andrew Garfield breaks silence on joining ‘Spider-Man 4’ with Tom Holland
Andrew Garfield breaks silence on joining ‘Spider-Man 4’ with Tom Holland
Jennifer Aniston breaks silence after Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie divorce
Jennifer Aniston breaks silence after Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie divorce
Tom Holland gives new title to Zendaya relationship after bold statement
Tom Holland gives new title to Zendaya relationship after bold statement
Wayne Osmond, guitarist of The Osmonds, dies at 73
Wayne Osmond, guitarist of The Osmonds, dies at 73
Andrew Garfield makes somber confession about his darkest struggle
Andrew Garfield makes somber confession about his darkest struggle
Taye Diggs kicks off 2025 with ‘The Real Full Monty’
Taye Diggs kicks off 2025 with ‘The Real Full Monty’
Tom Holland reveals plans to quit acting for THIS reason
Tom Holland reveals plans to quit acting for THIS reason
Ben Hardy to bring terror for fan in 2025 with ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’
Ben Hardy to bring terror for fan in 2025 with ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’