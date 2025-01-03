Justin Bieber, Hailey's son Jack Blues brings couple closer than ever 

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's first-born son, Jack Blue Bieber, has seemingly brought the couple closer amid divorce speculations.
According to Life & Style magazine, an insider has revealed that Jack, who was born in August, 2024 has strengthened Justin and Hailey's bond.
The tipster said, "Not that Justin and Hailey weren't madly in love before their son came along, but they've both said, time and again, that they didn't know love could be this special."
Reflecting on Justin's parenting for Jack, the insider revealed that he is "skilled at changing diapers, making bottles, and burping the baby."
Despite facing a challenging phase in his life, the Yummy crooner is currently focused on fulfilling his paternal responsibilities.
Shortly after Jack's birth, Justin found himself in the spotlight due to his alleged connection with the disgraced rapper, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently behind the bars over the serious charges of human trafficking and racketeering.
Menawhile, Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, has also recently shared his thoughts on Justin and Hailey's new parenthood.
The father-of-two made heartfelt comments for his grand child, saying, "He’s just a little muffin. He’s eating like a pig and looking cuter than ever."
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in 2018.