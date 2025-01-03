Entertainment

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh: A Love Story

Let's take a look at John Stamos' movies and TV shows

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 03, 2025
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh: A Love Story
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh: A Love Story

Caitlin McHugh is on cloud nine after marrying the love of her life, John Stamos.

The romantic couple tied the knot in February 2018, and ever since then they are head over heels for each other.

During a recent chat with Fox News Digital, Caitlin, 38, shared details about her relationship with husband John.

“We spend a lot of time together. There’s good communication and stuff, But really, I wonder if it’s just that he went through everyone else already.”

John and his model wife met on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, seven years before getting married.

The loverbirds share a son, Billy, who was born in April 2018.

John Stamos movies and TV shows:

From General Hospital to Full House, John Stamos has starred in most blockbuster movies and TV shows.

The renowned actor has played the lead character, Stamos, in Grandfathered. The sitcom was aired from 2015 to 2016.

John has also appeared in The Best Man, Born to Ride, Never Too Young to Die, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016), Scream Queens (2015), My Man is a Loser (2014), and The Little Mermaid Live! (2019).

