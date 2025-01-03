Ex-deputy PM Nick Clegg resigns from Meta to seek new adventures

Sci-Tech

  by Web Desk
  January 03, 2025
Former deputy prime minister Sir Nick Clegg has decided to step down from his role at Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

As per Sky News, Joel Kaplan, who was the deputy chief of staff under President George W. Bush and the current deputy of Nick, will replace him.

Nick made a public statement about his resignation on Facebook, saying, “As a new year begins, I have come to the view that this is the right time for me to move on from my role as president, global affairs at Meta. It truly has been an adventure of a lifetime!"

He went on to share, “My time at the company coincided with a significant resetting of the relationship between 'big tech' and the societal pressures manifested in new laws, institutions and norms affecting the sector.”

"I hope I have played some role in seeking to bridge the very different worlds of tech and politics - worlds that will continue to interact in unpredictable ways across the globe,” Nick added.

After the ex-leader of the Liberal Democrat party lost his position as a member of Parliament (MP) in 2017, he joined Meta after 1 year.

He initially took on the role of vice-president, overseeing global affairs and communication in the country. After 4 years, Nick was given a promotion at Meta.

Nick stated that he would leave his current position and pursue new opportunities.

