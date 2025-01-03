Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha dubbed ‘baby bebo’ by fans

Trending

  January 03, 2025
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Thailand trip’s pictures have set the internet ablaze, with fans pointing out how Raha Kapoor is “the spitting image” of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The Jigra star along with her husband the Rockstar star and her kid Raha travelled to Thailand to spend the exotic getaway.

Soon after Rabir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared the touching glimpses from their family moments on the New Year’s Eve, the fans rushed to the comment section to gush over Raha’s resemblance with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

One social media user claimed, “Your daughter look like rishi kapoor,” another comment read, “What Raha is Looking like Bebo?

Meanwhile, another fan gushed, “Why raha look like aliya rishi ranbir,” while an internet user pointed out, “Sweet girl got eyes same Kareena.”

Notably, Alia Bhatt also dropped a series of adorable photos of her Thailand trip and New Year's celebration with the family.

In a shared post, Ranbir can be seen kissing Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star’s forehead while Raha is looking at the camera.

Alia Bhatt captioned the post, “2025 : where love leads & the rest just follows...!! happy new year all.”

