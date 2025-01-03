Royal

Sarah Ferguson faces unexpected comparison with Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex unknowingly dragged Duchess of York in her Instagram return by making big mistake

  • January 03, 2025
Sarah Ferguson's royal title became a subject of debate, which is actually sparked with Meghan Markle's Instagram return.

Meghan surprised her followers on New Year’s Day by making a long-awaited return to Instagram, sharing her first post in years.

Soon after she marked her return to the social networking site, her ardent fans noticed her account’s bio, where her name had been updated from simply "Meghan" to "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex," just like Sarah Ferguson, who has divorced Prince Andrew in 1996.

This subtle change quickly sparked a debate among royal fans, who started inspecting the real meaning of removing "the" from a royal title.

As per the royal traditions, omitting "The" hints at a divorced status—a detail that doesn’t align with Meghan’s current marital situation, as she and Prince Harry are still married since tying the knot in 2018.

For the unaware, Meghan Markle made a surprise return to Instagram with a delightful video of her from the beach.

