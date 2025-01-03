Cher makes bombshell revelation about Phil Spector's disturbing proposition

Cher has made a bombshell revelation about her disturbing encounter with late music producer Phil Spector.
In her memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, the 78-year-old singer recalls how Spector propositioned her for sex when she was just 15 years old.
Cher recalled she first met Spector at hotel through musician Antonino LoTempio, whom she was dating at the time.
"He might have been a demigod to many, but he acted weird, and I didn’t like how he stared at me," she wrote in the memoir.
Cher went on to write that the producer looked her "up and down" and propositioned her for sex in French.
"'Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?' he said, smirking, asking me to sleep with him. Without breaking a sweat, I gave him a look back and replied, 'Oui, pour l’argent,' " she added, asking Spector for money in exchange for sex.
“You could have knocked him over with a feather. He didn’t think I’d understand the question, let alone have an answer," Cher wrote.
Spector was later convicted of murdering actress Lana Clarkson in 2003 and spent the remainder of his life in prison until his death in 2021.
Phil Spector died in 2021 due to natural reason. He was incarcerated at the time after being sentenced in 2009 to 19 years to life for his second-degree murder conviction in the 2003 shooting of Barbarian Queen actress Lana Clarkson.