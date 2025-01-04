Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce heat up New Year’s Eve with intimate celebration

The lovebirds, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, rang in new year in the most ‘romantic’ way

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 04, 2025
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s new year celebration is the “wildest dream” of every couple!

The lovebirds, who recently made headlines for their romantic date nights in the New York City, stepped into 2025 with each other in the most “romantic” way possible.

According to a source, the fans-cherished couple has a “low-key” New Year’s Eve celebration in Kansas City as the Chiefs tight-end had to kick off his football schedule on the New Year’s Day, reported Page Six.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker and the NFL star “flew back together to Kansas City on Monday” due to Kelce’s football practice on December 30 and January 1, told the insider to the outlet.

Revealing how the lovers kicked off the new year, the tipster told, “Taylor and Travis spent New Year’s Eve together in Kansas City and shared a kiss as soon as it hit midnight. It was very romantic.”

Sharing further about Travis Kelce’s schedule, the source said, “Travis also had a ‘New Heights’ podcast taping.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s this year NYE celebration contrasts from last year’s in which the duo stepped into the new year sharing a passionate kiss while partying and dancing with their closed ones in Kansas City.

