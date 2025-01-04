Entertainment

Nicki Minaj lands in hot water as ex-manager files lawsuit

The ‘Starships’ rapper has been sued by her former manager on serious charges

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025
Nicki Minaj lands in hot water as ex-manager files lawsuit
Nicki Minaj lands in hot water as ex-manager files lawsuit

Nicki Minaj is in serious legal trouble!

On Friday, January 3, TMZ reported that the Starships hitmaker has been sued by her former manager on accounts of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

As per the complaint, which was filed by a man named Brandon Garrett, Minaj got physical with him while he worked as her manager during the singer’s tour scheduled last year.

He mentioned that the Bang Bang rapper asked him to pick her prescriptions, but instead of collecting them himself, he asked someone else to pick it up.

The manager went on to claim that when the singer-songwriter found this out, she berated and physically assaulted him backstage at a Detroit concert at Little Caesars Arena in last April.

“Are you f–king crazy having him pick up my prescription? You have lost your f–king mind and if my husband were here, he would knock out your f–king teeth,” allegedly screamed Minaj.

He continued his statement and claimed that the singer added, “You’re a dead man walking. You just f–ked up your whole life and you will never be anyone, I’ll make sure of it.”

Further adding to his lawsuit, the Nicki Minaj’s former manager claimed that the rapper told him that his “life was over” after slapping “on the right side of his face with an open hand.”

Garrett is now allegedly suing the singer for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress she has done but still has not revealed the amount.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, husband Nupur Shikhare mark first anniversary with fun snaps

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira, husband Nupur Shikhare mark first anniversary with fun snaps
Prince William, Prince Harry suffer big loss in New Orleans attack

Prince William, Prince Harry suffer big loss in New Orleans attack
Zendaya reveals 'scary' truth about her reality show experience

Zendaya reveals 'scary' truth about her reality show experience

China youth forced to take minimum wage jobs amid struggling economy

China youth forced to take minimum wage jobs amid struggling economy
Zendaya reveals 'scary' truth about her reality show experience
Zendaya reveals 'scary' truth about her reality show experience
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds make big move as Justin Baldoni prepares countersuit
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds make big move as Justin Baldoni prepares countersuit
Priyanka Chopra reveals 'goal for 2025' in new photos from UK trip
Priyanka Chopra reveals 'goal for 2025' in new photos from UK trip
Nicole Kidman pays emotional tribute to late mother at Palm Film Festival
Nicole Kidman pays emotional tribute to late mother at Palm Film Festival
Britney Spears to welcome third baby?
Britney Spears to welcome third baby?
Angelina Jolie breaks cover after settling divorce with Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie breaks cover after settling divorce with Brad Pitt
Selena Gomez oozes charm in all-white tux as she graces Palm Springs Awards
Selena Gomez oozes charm in all-white tux as she graces Palm Springs Awards
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce heat up New Year’s Eve with intimate celebration
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce heat up New Year’s Eve with intimate celebration
Ed Sheeran gets huge surprise ahead of Mathematics Tour
Ed Sheeran gets huge surprise ahead of Mathematics Tour
Brenton Wood, ‘The Oogum Boogum Song’ singer, passes away at 83
Brenton Wood, ‘The Oogum Boogum Song’ singer, passes away at 83
Cher makes bombshell revelation about Phil Spector's disturbing proposition
Cher makes bombshell revelation about Phil Spector's disturbing proposition
Cardi B’s ex Offset finds new love after breakup with rapper
Cardi B’s ex Offset finds new love after breakup with rapper