Nicki Minaj lands in hot water as ex-manager files lawsuit

Nicki Minaj is in serious legal trouble!
On Friday, January 3, TMZ reported that the Starships hitmaker has been sued by her former manager on accounts of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
As per the complaint, which was filed by a man named Brandon Garrett, Minaj got physical with him while he worked as her manager during the singer’s tour scheduled last year.
He mentioned that the Bang Bang rapper asked him to pick her prescriptions, but instead of collecting them himself, he asked someone else to pick it up.
The manager went on to claim that when the singer-songwriter found this out, she berated and physically assaulted him backstage at a Detroit concert at Little Caesars Arena in last April.
“Are you f–king crazy having him pick up my prescription? You have lost your f–king mind and if my husband were here, he would knock out your f–king teeth,” allegedly screamed Minaj.
He continued his statement and claimed that the singer added, “You’re a dead man walking. You just f–ked up your whole life and you will never be anyone, I’ll make sure of it.”
Further adding to his lawsuit, the Nicki Minaj’s former manager claimed that the rapper told him that his “life was over” after slapping “on the right side of his face with an open hand.”
Garrett is now allegedly suing the singer for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress she has done but still has not revealed the amount.