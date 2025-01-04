'The Kardashians' season 6 trailer leaves fans underwhelmed  

The Kardashians, a globally known series, is set to make a huge comeback.
As reported by Mail Online, the official trailer of the series' season six was released on Wednesday, January 1st, on Hulu's official YouTube account, which left many fans disappointed.
The first teaser for the series has sparked mixed reactions from viewers on social media.
Several users on X [formerly known as Twitter] were seen criticising the official trailer of the high-profile celebrity show.
One disappointed X user stated, "It’s funny they mention boundaries, considering they have none."
"I forgot that they still exist. Haven't heard about them in a while," another fan penned.
"Is it me or they all look wierd," another chimed in.
However, numerous fans defended the show, expressing their excitement for its return.
The third fan penned, "That was a phenomenal teaser trailer of the Kardashians season 6."
"They are better than everybody. the real queens," another admirer gushed.
Globally known, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is set to return to TV screens with more entertaining family drama in the much-anticipated sixth season of The Kardashians.
It is important to mention that the superhit series is set to be released in February 2025 on Hulu.
The Kardashians stars Kris Jenner and her six children, including Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner.