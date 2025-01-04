Sabrina Carpenter opens up about breaking her daring New Year’s resolution

Sabrina Carpenter candidly admitted she’s already broken her bold NSFW New Year’s resolution, humorously adding, “It’s gonna be really hard” to keep it up.
Taking to her Instagram account on January 02, the Please Please Please singer dropped the carousel from her cozy winter vacation.
Along with the series of photos, Carpenter garnered the attention with the caption she wrote, stating, “New Year’s resolution no more d**k jokes it’s gonna be really hard.”
In a shared photo, the Espresso singer offers fantastic glimpses into her winter getaway, featuring snaps along with friends against a picturesque snowy backdrop.
Carpenter, who recently announced her break from the relationship with Berry Keoghan, exuded her charm in a sparkling snowflake pattern body fitted dress.
In other slides of the carousel she chose to stay cosy by opting for a more casual, fun vibe in a Hello Kitty snowsuit.
Soon after she dropped the photos, the fans flocked to the comment section to shared witty response over her humorous caption.
One fan wrote, “The fact u already lost the resolution just by this caption I-”
Another noted, “genius wordplay with the caption.”
To note, Sabrina Carpenter's album Short n' Sweet was nominated for Album of the Year at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Carpenter received a total of six nominations.