Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter opens up about breaking her daring New Year’s resolution

the Please Please Please singer talked about her daring New Year’s resolution

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 04, 2025
Sabrina Carpenter opens up about breaking her daring New Year’s resolution
Sabrina Carpenter opens up about breaking her daring New Year’s resolution

Sabrina Carpenter candidly admitted she’s already broken her bold NSFW New Year’s resolution, humorously adding, “It’s gonna be really hard” to keep it up.

Taking to her Instagram account on January 02, the Please Please Please singer dropped the carousel from her cozy winter vacation.

Along with the series of photos, Carpenter garnered the attention with the caption she wrote, stating, “New Year’s resolution no more d**k jokes it’s gonna be really hard.”

In a shared photo, the Espresso singer offers fantastic glimpses into her winter getaway, featuring snaps along with friends against a picturesque snowy backdrop.


Carpenter, who recently announced her break from the relationship with Berry Keoghan, exuded her charm in a sparkling snowflake pattern body fitted dress.

In other slides of the carousel she chose to stay cosy by opting for a more casual, fun vibe in a Hello Kitty snowsuit.

Soon after she dropped the photos, the fans flocked to the comment section to shared witty response over her humorous caption.

One fan wrote, “The fact u already lost the resolution just by this caption I-”

Another noted, “genius wordplay with the caption.”

To note, Sabrina Carpenter's album Short n' Sweet was nominated for Album of the Year at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Carpenter received a total of six nominations.

Madonna sparks engagement rumors with Ahkeem Morris after flashing diamond ring

Madonna sparks engagement rumors with Ahkeem Morris after flashing diamond ring
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals BIG plans after winning Best Middle East Player Award

Cristiano Ronaldo reveals BIG plans after winning Best Middle East Player Award

Meghan Markle achieves significant win on start of 2025

Meghan Markle achieves significant win on start of 2025
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose takes bold step to redefine acting career

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose takes bold step to redefine acting career

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose takes bold step to redefine acting career
Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose takes bold step to redefine acting career
Jennifer Aniston spills beans on ‘The Morning Show's ‘Jam-Packed’ new season
Jennifer Aniston spills beans on ‘The Morning Show's ‘Jam-Packed’ new season
'The Kardashians' season 6 trailer leaves fans underwhelmed
'The Kardashians' season 6 trailer leaves fans underwhelmed
Ben Affleck starts 2025 in low-key style after Jennifer Lopez’s glamorous New Year
Ben Affleck starts 2025 in low-key style after Jennifer Lopez’s glamorous New Year
Aubrey Plaza's husband, Jeff Baena, dies by suicide at 47
Aubrey Plaza's husband, Jeff Baena, dies by suicide at 47
Justin Baldoni's legal rep reveals actor's true intentions for Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni's legal rep reveals actor's true intentions for Blake Lively
Ariana Grande thanks 'botox' in her Rising Star award acceptance speech
Ariana Grande thanks 'botox' in her Rising Star award acceptance speech
Blake Lively under fire after her text messages revealed by Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively under fire after her text messages revealed by Justin Baldoni
BTS' V joining 'Squid Game' Season 3? Lee Jung Jae breaks silence
BTS' V joining 'Squid Game' Season 3? Lee Jung Jae breaks silence
Zendaya reveals 'scary' truth about her reality show experience
Zendaya reveals 'scary' truth about her reality show experience
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds make big move as Justin Baldoni prepares countersuit
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds make big move as Justin Baldoni prepares countersuit
Nicki Minaj lands in hot water as ex-manager files lawsuit
Nicki Minaj lands in hot water as ex-manager files lawsuit