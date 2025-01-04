Ben Affleck starts 2025 in low-key style after Jennifer Lopez’s glamorous New Year 

Ben Affleck opted for a low-key start to 2025, enjoying time with his son Samuel in Los Angeles, while Jennifer Lopez celebrated New Year’s Eve amidst the snowy backdrop of Aspen.
As per Dailymail, the Gone Girl star spotted spending quality time with his son, Samuel, during an outing in the Brentwood neighborhood of L.A. on Friday.
The recent outing came shortly after Affleck ex-Jennifer Lopez marked the New Year's holiday in Aspen, sharing her sultry bikini photos while saying goodbye to 2024.
Along with his 12-year-old son, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck rode a bike as they enjoyed the winters for the daytime excursion.
They were seen having a lively discussion before departing for their next location.
For the outing, The Batman star opted for a casual look as he wore khaki trousers and paired with black button up that was partially unfastened around the collar.
He also donned a printed, white shirt and layered the ensemble with a white jacket.
To note, Affleck is a father of Samuel, Violet, 19, and Fin, 15, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.