King Frederik attends ‘greatest sporting’ event after hosting royal gala

King Frederik has made the first public appearance at the “greatest sporting” event after hosting royal gala last week.
The Danish monarch attended the award ceremony that took place in Herning.
His majesty presented DIF and Team Denmark's award Sports Name of the Year to badminton player Viktor Axelsen.
Viktor has also won the BWF Male Player of the Year award three times since 2020.
On Saturday night, Frederik posted a picture of presenting prestigious award to Viktor on Instagram.
He captioned the post, “The greatest Danish sporting achievements in 2024 were this evening celebrated in Herning, and from the stage His Majesty the King awarded DIF and Team Denmark's award Sports Name of the Year to badminton player Viktor Axelsen.”
The King of Denmark looked draper in a navy blue blazer with white button down shirt underneath, complimented by navy blue pants.
In the viral photo, Viktor can be seen being mesmerised by the award as Frederik is trying to shake his hand.
On Wednesday, Queen Mary and King posted a glamorous New Year's Gala Dinner.
Their son Crown Prince Christian Valdemar Henri John also participated in the traditional table for “the first time.”
It is pertinent to note that the Danish royal couple hosted the first gala dinner banquet since the monarch's accession to the throne in January 2024.