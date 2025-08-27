Home / Royal

King Charles issues big statement after Meghan Markle criticised Royal rule

King Charles III and Queen Camilla release special message amid summer break at Balmoral Castle


King Charles has issued a major statement after Meghan Markle criticized a key royal rule.

The Duchess of Sussex recently claimed that wearing tights to conform to the Royal family’s dress code made her feel “inauthentic.”

In an interview to mark the launch of the second series of her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, Prince Harry’s wife revealed that felt less herself “a few years ago, where I couldn’t be as vocal” as she had to dress according to her royal role.

Following her criticism, Buckingham Palace took to Instagram to share a poignant update from the British monarch.

As per His Majesty’s message, the Ukrainian Naval Band performed Stand By Me by Ben E. King, alongside the Band of the Scots Guards on the Forecourt of Buckingham Palace on Monday.

The “historic event” took place to mark Ukraine's 34th year of Independence and to strengthen the ties between Ukraine and the UK.

Charles also penned a letter to mark the special day, which read, “My wife and I sincerely congratulate you and the people of Ukraine on the occasion of Independence Day.”

Notably, Charles is currently on an annual summer break with wife Camilla and estranged brother Prince Andrew.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also joined the monarch at Balmoral Castle along with their three kids

