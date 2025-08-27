King Frederik, Queen Mary visit Denmark's nature village on summer tour 

King Frederik and his life partner, Queen Mary, have continued their summer visit with a new destination.
The Danish monarchs visited the Thisted Municipality on Tuesday, August 26, where they introduced the new nature and cultural programs.
The Royal Family also turned to its official Instagram account on the same day to share a few sneak peeks into their royal summer trip.
"Today's program in Thisted Municipality continued in the Nature Village by the Limfjord, where Their Majesties the King and Queen were presented with the new nature and cultural project," the Danish Royal Family captioned the post.
The Palace continued, "They visited the renovated silo, which will in the future house exhibitions from the State Museum of Art in Thy, and experienced the view from the top."
They further revealed that Their Majesties headed towards the Nature workshop after having the lavish lunch arranged by the officials of their summer tour.
The royal couple afterwards headed towards the Nature workshop, which houses, among other things, the boat construction of Vikingelauget, where they were introduced to multiple companies which work from a philosophy of work-life balance.
They wrapped up their day at Landing Square in Vorupør, a part of Cold Hawaii, where King Frederik and Queen Mary experienced both fishing traditions and modern water sports life.
According to multiple tabloids, the two will conclude their four-day summer tour on Thursday, August 28.