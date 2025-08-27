King Charles rushes to protect 'beloveds' at Royal estate amid 'safety' issues

Home / Royal

King Charles III once again advocated for environmental safety with his unprecedented move.

The 76-year-old monarch, who is currently enjoying a peaceful summer break with family at Balmoral Castle, has taken an immediate action to ensure the safety of his beloved plants.

As reported by Hello! His Majesty has decided to move his Sandringham Home's helipad away from the crown estate to protect his new saplings and plants at the Topiary Garden.

According to an insider, the king has made his mind to move the helicopter pad a whole 1 kilometre away which has been only 500 meters away from his property.

A source told Hello!, "The King decided to move the landing base because helicopters create a strong downwash wind when they land and they were damaging."

"The new landing position is much further away from his house and formal gardens, so it is much better for the estate," they added.

This decision came after a helicopter was caused disruption to the newly planted area while landing.

King Charles kicked off his annual summer break at his vacation home in Aberdeenshire, Scotland last week.

