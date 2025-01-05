World

What is safest seat on plane? Crash survivors' data reveal best spot

Surviving a plane crash, surprising statistics reveals the safest seat on the plane

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 05, 2025
What is safest seat on plane? Crash survivors data reveal best spot
What is safest seat on plane? Crash survivors' data reveal best spot

A week of deadliest and back-to-back plane crashes has left the world, especially travellers, in terror and has raised the question of what is the safest spot in the plane.

According to CNN, looking at the pictures of the two fatal air crashes of Azerbaijan Airlines flight 8243 and Jeju Air flight 2216 at the end of 2024 showed that the old frequent-flyer adage is the safest place on the plane, which means sitting at the back of the plane is safer than sitting at the front.

The 29 lucky people who survived the Azeri crash were also sitting at the back of the plane.

Moreover, a Time Magazine report from 2015 combined data from the US plane crashes from 1985 to 2000, and after analysing both fatalities and survivors, they found that the back seats of the aircraft have the lowest death rate, 32%, as compared to 38% in the front third and 39% in the middle third.

Meanwhile, aviation safety experts have different views about safe spots or seats in planes.

Hassan Shahidi, president of the Flight Safety Foundation, said, “There isn't any data that shows a correlation of seating to survivability. Every accident is different.”

Cheng-Lung Wu, an associate professor, highlighted, “If we’re talking about a fatal crash, then there is almost no difference where one sits.”

Ed Galea, professor of fire safety engineering and a researcher of plane crash evacuations, warns, “There is no magic safest seat. It depends on the nature of the accident you’re in. Sometimes it’s better at the front, sometimes at the back.”

But Galea also revealed that most of the plane crashes are “survivable,” and with modern planes built to withstand impacts and slow the spread of fire, the survival chances of the passengers have risen to 90%. The only thing that makes a difference between life and death in the crashes is how fast passengers can evacuate.

Angelina Jolie gives emotional statement after finalising Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie gives emotional statement after finalising Brad Pitt divorce
King Charles issued major warning as Meghan Markle kicks off new ventures

King Charles issued major warning as Meghan Markle kicks off new ventures
Joe Jonas takes humourous dig at brothers' purity ring era: watch

Joe Jonas takes humourous dig at brothers' purity ring era: watch

Angel Reese: Handling controversy and staying true to herself

Angel Reese: Handling controversy and staying true to herself
US to hit with biggest winter storm in over a decade
US to hit with biggest winter storm in over a decade
Statue of iconic Irish musician Rory Gallagher unveiled at Ulster Hall
Statue of iconic Irish musician Rory Gallagher unveiled at Ulster Hall
World's tallest woman Rumeysa Gelgi sets exciting goals for 2025
World's tallest woman Rumeysa Gelgi sets exciting goals for 2025
Archaeologists uncover 'hidden' 300-year-old buildings at Castle Ward  
Archaeologists uncover 'hidden' 300-year-old buildings at Castle Ward  
Tragic fire in Dallas shopping center claims lives of 579 animals
Tragic fire in Dallas shopping center claims lives of 579 animals
World's oldest living woman, Tomiko Itooka passes away at 116
World's oldest living woman, Tomiko Itooka passes away at 116
China youth forced to take minimum wage jobs amid struggling economy
China youth forced to take minimum wage jobs amid struggling economy
Trump hotel Tesla Cybertruck blower left cryptic note behind: ‘Wake up call’
Trump hotel Tesla Cybertruck blower left cryptic note behind: ‘Wake up call’
Trump to get big relief in hush money case ahead of White House return
Trump to get big relief in hush money case ahead of White House return
Vietnam holiday villa becomes scene of mystery after couple found dead
Vietnam holiday villa becomes scene of mystery after couple found dead
Joe Biden blocks Japanese takeover of US steel amid national security concerns
Joe Biden blocks Japanese takeover of US steel amid national security concerns
Investigation launched after 'massive' space junk crashes in Kenyan village
Investigation launched after 'massive' space junk crashes in Kenyan village