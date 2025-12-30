Chappell Roan removes Brigitte Bardot tribute after learning troubling details 

Chappell Roan has backed off Brigitte Bardot’s tribute after learning the late actress’ troubling details.
The 27-year-old American singer and songwriter has publicly disagreed with the deceased artist after her family announced her demise on Sunday, December 28, at the age of 91.
After her death, Chappell paid a heart-wrenching tribute to Bardot on Instagram, writing, "She was a playboy, Brigitte Bardot / She showed me things I didn’t know."
However, she later expressed her disappointment after learning that the deceased actress and singer supported her husband and politician Bernard d'Ormale, who was convinced of racism and inciting racial hatred at least six times.
The Good Luck, Babe! crooner wrote, "Holy s*** I did not know all that insane s*** Ms. Bardot stood for. Obvs I do not condone this."
She continued, "Very disappointing to learn."
For those unaware, Brigitte Bardot was fined 30,000 francs by a French court in 2000 for inciting racial hatred in 1999 book Le Carre de Pluton.
In the 2003 book Un Cris dans le Silence, she referred to the LGBTQ+ community as "fairground freaks" who were partly to blame for the "destruction" of French culture.