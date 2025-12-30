World
World

Missing Texas teen Camila Mendoza Olmos spotted in new dashcam video

Camila Mendoza Olmos was last seen leaving her house in northwest Bexar County before 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve

19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos, who went missing on Christmas Eve, has been spotted in newly released dashcam footage by Texas officials.

The video shows a person, who's wearing the same clothes Olmos was wearing when she was last seen, walking on a road blocks away from her home.

She was last seen leaving her house in northwest Bexar County just before 7 a.m. on December 24.

"If this is indeed her, we've got what we believe to be a good direction of flight," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told reporters at a news conference Monday, December 29.

Salazar added, "We're sharing that information, that video, with you all in hopes that somebody may have collected similar video up to this point."

Olmos was last seen wearing a baby-blue and black hoodie, baby-blue pyjama bottoms and white shoes.

The sheriff's department previously said it was reviewing a video recorded by a neighbour's doorbell camera. In that clip, a person believed to be Olmos looks in her car for an unidentified item.

Salazar told reporters at the news conference that investigators have "indications of suicidal ideations from this young lady in the past," as well as "some depression issues."

However, authorities are looking into all possible scenarios, from wilful disappearance, to self-harm, to abduction.

The FBI field office in San Antonio confirmed Monday that the sheriff's office has asked for cooperation with the investigation "by providing resources and expertise, including digital forensic analysis."

Officials believe Olmos left her house on foot. "The only items known to be on her person are her car key and possibly her driver's licence," the sheriff's office said in a post on Facebook.

Nancy Olmos, Camila's mother, told the sheriff's office that her daughter typically goes out for a morning walk and that she grew worried when Camila did not come back after a normal period of time.

In an interview with NBC affiliate WOAI in San Antonio, Camila's father said he was "devastated" but trying to lean on his religious faith.

He said he is praying for his daughter's safe return, adding, "If she's out there listening," he added, "daddy loves her."

