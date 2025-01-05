Entertainment

David Fincher gets candid about remastering ‘Se7en’ with AI

  • January 05, 2025
David Fincher marks the 30th anniversary of his feature directorial breakout Se7en by sharing experience of remastering the seminal crime drama with AI.

During his recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, the American director got candid about revisiting Se7en after three decades.

He said, “Well, as far as the content of the movie, I've seen it. I knew what it was. As far as the excavation, though... Originally, I thought, ‘Well, it's 1995. We've done this twice before; we did the DVD version and the high-def version.’ But going back and exhuming it from the negative on 8K was more restoration than I had convinced myself it would be.”

David continued, “It's a little bit of a misnomer to say, ‘Well, it's the 4K remaster.’ It's really the archival negative remaster. And in that respect, I don't think any of us realized exactly what we were getting into.”

When asked if he made any major adjustments to the film during remaster, the Fight Club filmmaker confessed that there are certain lines “that can't be crossed” when it comes to using using technological artifacts in remastering.

Notably, Se7en earned $327.3 million at the global box office.

