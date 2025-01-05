Entertainment

Golden Globes 2025 predictions: 'Wicked' competes with 'Anora'

The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday, January 5, 2025

As Golden Globe Awards are taking place tomorrow, let’s see how Wicked gave a tough competition to Anora.

Wicked starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo is a musical fantasy drama, while Anora featuring Mark Eidelstein and Mikey Madison revolves around romance.

The hit musical film has earned $654.8 million at the global box office, making it one of the hit movies of 2025.

Meanwhile, Sean Baker directorial made $30.7 million worldwide.

Reacting to the Golden Globe nomination, Ariana said, “I lost count. I think I’m at 10. When I saw it with my nonna in Florida, I did check my phone a few times and my mom was like, ‘Ariana, get off your phone!’ And I was like, ‘Mommy, not only have I seen it, but I’m in it!’”

Golden Globes award for Best comedy or musical:

There are six nominations for this category and seemingly Anora and Wicked have a strong chance to win.

Following are the six movies who won Golden Globes nomination for Best comedy or musical, as per USA Today.

1. Anora

2. Challengers

3. Emilia Pérez

4. A Real Pain

5. The Substance

6. Wicked

