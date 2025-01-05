Hagia Sophia’s underground secrets to be unveiled to public after 1,500 years

World

  • January 05, 2025
The underground complex beneath Hagia Sophia, which has remained hidden for 1,500 years, will now be open to the public for visits.

As per the Greek News, beneath Hagia Sophia, a significant Byzantine architectural landmark, there are underground features such as tunnels, cellars, corridors and a three-room tomb.

These structures, referred to as “underground beauties” by restoration workers, are undergoing cleaning and restoration and will be opened to the public once the work is complete.

The underground network spans about one kilo-meter, and the cleaning process is expected to take a year.

Professor Hasan Firat Diker, a member of the Hagia Sophia Science Board, told the Turkish newspaper that a detailed study was conducted to create a visual representation of the underground structures of Hagia Sophia.

He said, “This study is very important and valuable in the sense that both existing places can be visited, even if only a part of them, and the findings inside are dealt with sensitivity under the supervision of the Hagia Sophia Museum and those that are revealed can shed light on the history of Istanbul.”

Diker further emphasized the importance of cleaning the underground structures of Hagia Sophia, which have been ignored for centuries.

He points out that this cleaning will not only benefit the buildings’ overall look, but also improve the performance of the current air conditioning system.

Last month, the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported that Hagia Sophia will undergo major restoration work.

This process will include the removal and restoration of its dome to ensure the monument’s historical and structural integrity.

