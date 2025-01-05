US secures United Cup with Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz’s singles wins

The United States won the United Cup mixed team tournament for the second time in three years by defeating Poland 2-0 on Sunday, January 5.
As per BBC Sports, Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz both won their single matches, contributing to the overall victory.
Fritz defeated Hubert Hurkacz with a score of 6-4 5-7, 7-6 (7-4).
This victory came after Coco Gauffs win over Iga Swiatek in the first women’s singles match, which she won in straight sets with a score of 6-4 6-4.
Gauff had previously beaten Swiatek on her way to winning the WTA Finals title in Riyadh in November.
She had an outstanding week, winning all six of her singles and doubles matches at the event.
Her victory continued this perfect streak as she prepares for the Australian Open, which starts on January 12 in Melbourne.
The 20-year-old expressed, “I think I have the belief that I am one of the best players in the world, and when I play good tennis, it's hard for me to be beaten.”
She added, Today I think I played great tennis, and I'm happy to get a point for my team on the board. It was tough today. I'm not gonna lie."