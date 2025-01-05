Entertainment

BTS' V, Kim Min Jae's ripped military physique leaves fans breathless

BTS member V and actor Kim Min Jae are currently serving their mandatory military service

  Web Desk
  |
  • January 05, 2025
BTS member V has left Army in awe with his impressive physique in recent workout photos with actor Kim Min Jae.

The two friends, who are currently serving their mandatory military service, have been working out together to build their muscles.

Professional bodybuilder Ma Sun Ho, known for appearing in Physical 100, took to his Instagram stories to share photos of V and Kim Min Jae posing with their ripped physiques.

In the photos, V looked handsome in his gym attire featuring a black vest and a pair of grey gym shorts, while Kim Min Jae also showed off his own impressive muscles in matching vest paired with jorts.

Although the photos were recently shared, they were taken in September 2024, during V and Kim Min Jae's military vacation.

Prior to this, the bodybuilder shared a similar mirror snap on his Instagram, praising the stars' commitment to fitness.

"Proud young men working out even during their military leave, Taehyung & Min Jae,” he wrote at the time.

On the work front, BTS' V, who is set to be discharged in June, made his solo comeback in 2024. He released Winter Ahead, a collaboration with balladeer Park Hyo Shin, in November.

A few days later, V returned with White Christmas, a virtual collab with late jazz legend Bing Crosby. 

