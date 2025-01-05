Akshay Kumar’s role in 'Stree 3' teased as Dinesh Vijan compares him to ‘Thanos’

Akshay Kumar is speculated to reprise his role in Stree 3, as producer Dinesh Vijan hails him as the 'Thanos' of Maddock's expanding horror-comedy universe.
As per the Hindustan Times, during the trailer launch of Sky Force where Akshay quipped that the film marks his ‘dedh’ collaboration with Dinesh Vijan.
The Singham Again star was questioned during the launch, if he will now be a part of the horror-comedy universe created by the producer.
Akshay responded, "What can I say? Dinesh and Jyoti (Deshpande; producer) will have to decide that. They’re the ones to pump in the money."
He teased, “Aur Amar Kaushik ko direct karna hai (And Amar Kaushik has to direct it)”. Amar Kaushik directed Stree 2, which worked really well at the box office in 2024.
Dinesh responded on the news, saying, “Of course, he’s a part of the universe! He’s our Thanos (laughs)."
To note, One of the biggest blockbuster was Stree 2 last year.
In a film, Akshay Kumar's portrayed largest cameo which was a complete surprise as he was the descendant of Chandra Bhan, the celebrating, inebriated, chauvinist patriarch of Chanderi who killed Stree and her husband.