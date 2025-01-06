Entertainment

Zendaya, Tom Holland got engaged? new appearance sparks curiosity

Zendaya flaunts huge diamond ring at Golden Globe Awards 2025, seemingly given by Tom Holland

  • January 06, 2025
Zendaya has sparked engagement rumours after hawk-eyed fans spotted a major clue at the Golden Globe Awards of 2025.

The Dune star was nominated for her performance as Tashi Duncan in Luca Guadagnino's Challengers at the award show.

She made a grand entrance at the red carpet in a Louis Vuitto burnt-orange strapless bustier gown, paired up with pointed-toe pumps and Bulgari diamond accessories.

For hair, the Spider-Man star chose a curly bob that evoked Old Hollywood glamour.

However, Zendaya’s eagle-eyed noticed an expensive oval shaped diamond ring on the fourth finger of her left hand.

Taking to X, fans posted a video of her flaunting the ring.

A user wrote, “IS TOM AND ZENDAYA FINALLY ENGAGED? I’VE BEEB WAITING FOR THIS DAY FOR SO LONG.. PLEASE SOMEONE CONFIRM THE NEWS.”

Another commented, “Man look at that damn huge ring I’m sure Tom gifted it to zendaya, especially the placement of the ring..they are definitely engaged.”

“Zendaya and Tom Holland are officially engaged?? They really are the MJ and Peter of our generation,” a third noted.

Notably, Zendaya and Tom went public with their relationship in 2021. 

