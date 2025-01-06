Margaret Qualley becomes Taylor Swift’s friend after double date

Margaret Qualley seemingly became Taylor Swift’s pal as her husband Jack Antonoff is a longtime friends and collaborator with the pop icon.
In December 2024, she was spotted on a double date with Taylor and her beau Travis Kelce at BondST Restaurant.
Margaret, 30, looked gorgeous in a burgundy coat and black stockings for the date night.
On the other hand, her partner Jack, 40, chose a casual pair of jeans, a yellow top and a black puffer jacket for the double date with BFF Taylor.
Taylor went for a $5,500 oversized blazer from Stella McCartney, Sheertex tights, Medusa-themed platform boots and a mini bag from Versace, for the date night.
In August 2023, Taylor also attended Margaret and Jack’s wedding in New Jersey.
The Substance starlet donned a custom white Chanel halter wedding dress and matching white custom Chanel Mary Jane flats for her bid day.
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne and Lana Del Rey also showed up for the big day of the lovebirds.
As per PEOPLE, the Maid actress and Jack got engaged in May 2022.