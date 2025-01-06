Salman Khan gives nod to Sonu Sood’s upcoming film ‘Fateh’

Sonu Sood’s directorial debut film Fateh has gotten Salman Khan’s seal of approval!
On Monday, January 6, the Sikandar actor took to his Instagram Story and shared a poster of Sood’s upcoming action thriller film as the movie released its second trailer.
Giving a nod to the forthcoming movie, the Happy New Year actor, the Ek Tha Tiger actor penned a heartwarming wish.
“Best wishes for your release,” wrote the Kick actor on the shared poster.
He also tagged the Kung Fu Yoga actor and Jacqueline Fernandez in the story.
Sood’s Fateh follows the story of “a former gangster who is hired to guard a young woman named Jacqueline. In order to keep her safe, Fateh must employ all of his abilities while simultaneously attempting to learn the truth about the threats made against her,” noted IMDb.
The film stars Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez, both of whom have worked with Salman Khan in the past.
While Sonu Sood has starred with Khan in him 2010 film Dabangg, Fernandez worked alongside him in 2014 film Kick.
It is worth noting that the forthcoming film, in which Sood is casted as Fateh and Fernandez plays Khushi, is written by the actor himself and will also mark his directorial debut.
Fateh also stars Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Prakash Belawadi, and Shiv Jyoti Rajput alongside Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez.