Trending

Salman Khan gives nod to Sonu Sood’s upcoming film ‘Fateh’

Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer ‘Fateh’ is slated to release on January 10, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 06, 2025
Salman Khan gives nod to Sonu Sood’s upcoming film ‘Fateh’
Salman Khan gives nod to Sonu Sood’s upcoming film ‘Fateh’

Sonu Sood’s directorial debut film Fateh has gotten Salman Khan’s seal of approval!

On Monday, January 6, the Sikandar actor took to his Instagram Story and shared a poster of Sood’s upcoming action thriller film as the movie released its second trailer.

Giving a nod to the forthcoming movie, the Happy New Year actor, the Ek Tha Tiger actor penned a heartwarming wish.

“Best wishes for your release,” wrote the Kick actor on the shared poster.

He also tagged the Kung Fu Yoga actor and Jacqueline Fernandez in the story.

Salman Khan Instagram Story
Salman Khan Instagram Story

Sood’s Fateh follows the story of “a former gangster who is hired to guard a young woman named Jacqueline. In order to keep her safe, Fateh must employ all of his abilities while simultaneously attempting to learn the truth about the threats made against her,” noted IMDb.

The film stars Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez, both of whom have worked with Salman Khan in the past.

While Sonu Sood has starred with Khan in him 2010 film Dabangg, Fernandez worked alongside him in 2014 film Kick.

It is worth noting that the forthcoming film, in which Sood is casted as Fateh and Fernandez plays Khushi, is written by the actor himself and will also mark his directorial debut.

Fateh also stars Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Prakash Belawadi, and Shiv Jyoti Rajput alongside Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez.

King Charles' brother to fly to US after given key role amid Prince Harry rift

King Charles' brother to fly to US after given key role amid Prince Harry rift
Reema Khan accused of multimillion-rupee fraud over 2011 film

Reema Khan accused of multimillion-rupee fraud over 2011 film
Elton John gets candid about losing eyesight at Golden Globes

Elton John gets candid about losing eyesight at Golden Globes

Salman Khan gives nod to Sonu Sood’s upcoming film ‘Fateh’

Salman Khan gives nod to Sonu Sood’s upcoming film ‘Fateh’
Reema Khan accused of multimillion-rupee fraud over 2011 film
Reema Khan accused of multimillion-rupee fraud over 2011 film
Kareena Kapoor Khan gushes over Demi Moore after her Golden Globes win
Kareena Kapoor Khan gushes over Demi Moore after her Golden Globes win
Aamir Khan makes heartfelt remarks for Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor
Aamir Khan makes heartfelt remarks for Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor
Salman Khan set to wrap filming on upcoming movie 'Sikandar'
Salman Khan set to wrap filming on upcoming movie 'Sikandar'
Vidya Balan breaks silence on Rohit Sharma orchestrated campaign allegations
Vidya Balan breaks silence on Rohit Sharma orchestrated campaign allegations
Hania Aamir brings India, Pakistan closer with her words
Hania Aamir brings India, Pakistan closer with her words
Akshay Kumar’s role in 'Stree 3' teased as Dinesh Vijan compares him to ‘Thanos’
Akshay Kumar’s role in 'Stree 3' teased as Dinesh Vijan compares him to ‘Thanos’
Arjun Kapoor makes heartfelt confession about late stepmom Sridevi
Arjun Kapoor makes heartfelt confession about late stepmom Sridevi
Shahid Kapoor fuels excitement with much-awaited film 'Deva' teaser
Shahid Kapoor fuels excitement with much-awaited film 'Deva' teaser
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt offer peeks into their new trip
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt offer peeks into their new trip
Triptii Dimri breaks silence on ‘Animal’s anti-feminism debate
Triptii Dimri breaks silence on ‘Animal’s anti-feminism debate
Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur sends internet into meltdown with his 'Gentleman' act
Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur sends internet into meltdown with his 'Gentleman' act