Reema Khan accused of multimillion-rupee fraud over 2011 film

Reema Khan has been accused of involvement in a multimillion-rupee fraud scheme by a Qatar-based professional, Shahid Rafique.
Rafique claimed that he invested in her 2011 film Love Mein Ghum after being persuaded by the actress's sister, Maira Khan.
“I returned from Qatar to Lahore in 2009 to buy some property. I met Reema Khan’s sister, Maira Khan, who was a realtor. I discussed that I wanted to buy a plot, after which Maira told me to invest in Reema Khan’s film Love Main Gum; instead of buying a plot, she also assured me that I will get the profit,” he told Pakistan Khabar.
Rafique further claimed that he also met Reema before transferring the whopping amount and accused the actress and her sister of reneging on their promises.
"I have all the proofs. She filed a case on me that I am a fraud. I have also filed a case that is in the court, and Reema has been delaying the court proceedings. She is not appearing in the court. It’s been four years; she’s been delaying it. I have trust in courts, but they are delaying my case,” he added.
Directed and produced by Reema, Love Mein Ghum was released on 8 July 2011.
Reema Khan has not yet publicly addressed the allegations.