King Felipe, Queen Letizia begin new year with Military Easter celebration

The Spanish monarch rang in the new military year with a powerful speech

  • January 06, 2025
King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain are beginning the new year with a grand celebration!

On Monday, January 6, the Spanish monarch delivered a powerful speech while addressing the military personnel and armed forces as the army kicked off new military year with a traditional celebration.

Joining the King at the event called Military Easter were Queen Letizia and the Princess of Asturias, Leonor.

The speech was also broadcasted live on the Spanish Royal Family’s official Instagram handle who later shared a huge carousel of snaps from the event along with a lengthy caption.

“The King and Queen and the Princess of Asturias presided this morning at the Royal Palace in Madrid over the traditional celebration of the Military Easter, a solemn military act with which the military year begins,” read the translated caption which was originally penned in Spanish language.

It continued, “After the honours of ordinance (arms presented, full National Anthem and twenty-one gun salutes), the King reviewed the formation and, together with the Queen, the Princess of Asturias and the authorities, went to the Gasparini Room to receive the greeting of the commissioners.”

“Later, they went to the Throne Room, where the King awarded decorations to 20 of the commissioners,” the caption further stated.

In his address, the King praised the Spanish armed forces and applauded their efforts for safeguarding the country.

“Our Armed Forces always respond with a single voice, firm and clear, to the call to defend our security, integrity and freedom; and this is so because they are made up of noble, capable and committed men and women, who make service to Spain and to the Spanish people a vocation and a reason for living,” stated King Felipe.

For the ceremony, King Felipe and Princess Leonor wore military uniforms, while Queen Letizia exuded elegance in a purple-colored gown which she accessorized with a white-pearl necklace and matching purple heels.

