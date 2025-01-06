Anne Hathaway wittily cheers Jeremy Strong after Golden Globes failure

Anne Hathaway has a unique way to cheer costar Jeremy Strong!
On Sunday, January 5, the 82nd Golden Globe Awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, which marked a star-studded night with many actors taking home their well-deserved trophies.
Strong, who was nominated for the Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Film award for his role in The Apprentice, however, lost the award to A Real Pain’s actor Kieran Culkin.
To cheer her Armageddon Time costar, Anne Hathaway turned to her Instagram handle on Monday, January 6, where she penned a witty and hilarious note.
At the event, Strong wore a mint green-colored suit over a white shirt, and a matching green hat, which resembled Hathaway’s look from one of the scenes of The Princess Diaries.
Drawing comparison, the actress penned, “Sweetheart, I’m not mad you borrowed it but I didn’t totally realize you were going to change the col… anyway, not important, congrats on your well deserved nom for The Apprentice!!!”
The Devil Wears Prada actress’s hilarious caption cracked up her fans.
“You just KNOWWWW you’re a style icon to his stylist,” a fan wrote.
Another penned hilariously, “He needs to be in the princess diaries 3.”
A third commented, “Who wore it better? (Don’t answer, we already know)”
“THIS CAPTION,” laughed a fourth.
Meanwhile, several other followers dropped laugh emojis in the comment section.