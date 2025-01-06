Entertainment

Anne Hathaway wittily cheers Jeremy Strong after Golden Globes failure

The ‘Princess Diaries’ starlet Anne Hathaway penned a hilarious note for 'Armageddon Time' costar Jeremy Strong

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 06, 2025
Anne Hathaway wittily cheers Jeremy Strong after Golden Globe failure
Anne Hathaway wittily cheers Jeremy Strong after Golden Globe failure

Anne Hathaway has a unique way to cheer costar Jeremy Strong!

On Sunday, January 5, the 82nd Golden Globe Awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, which marked a star-studded night with many actors taking home their well-deserved trophies.

Strong, who was nominated for the Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Film award for his role in The Apprentice, however, lost the award to A Real Pain’s actor Kieran Culkin.

To cheer her Armageddon Time costar, Anne Hathaway turned to her Instagram handle on Monday, January 6, where she penned a witty and hilarious note.

At the event, Strong wore a mint green-colored suit over a white shirt, and a matching green hat, which resembled Hathaway’s look from one of the scenes of The Princess Diaries.

Drawing comparison, the actress penned, “Sweetheart, I’m not mad you borrowed it but I didn’t totally realize you were going to change the col… anyway, not important, congrats on your well deserved nom for The Apprentice!!!”

The Devil Wears Prada actress’s hilarious caption cracked up her fans.

“You just KNOWWWW you’re a style icon to his stylist,” a fan wrote.

Another penned hilariously, “He needs to be in the princess diaries 3.”

A third commented, “Who wore it better? (Don’t answer, we already know)”

“THIS CAPTION,” laughed a fourth.

Meanwhile, several other followers dropped laugh emojis in the comment section.

Gemini set to arrive on Google TV this year

Gemini set to arrive on Google TV this year
Mike Tindall makes surprising effort to win over Prince William

Mike Tindall makes surprising effort to win over Prince William
Sam Altman sets sights on new goal after ChatGPT's success

Sam Altman sets sights on new goal after ChatGPT's success
Princess Leonor of Asturias steals spotlight at first Royal engagement of 2025

Princess Leonor of Asturias steals spotlight at first Royal engagement of 2025
Jennifer Lopez spotted at Ben Affleck's home hours before Golden Globes
Jennifer Lopez spotted at Ben Affleck's home hours before Golden Globes
Jodie Woods receives heartfelt birthday act from sister Jordyn Woods
Jodie Woods receives heartfelt birthday act from sister Jordyn Woods
Selena Gomez, fiancé Benny Blanco dazzle at Netflix's Golden Globes afterparty
Selena Gomez, fiancé Benny Blanco dazzle at Netflix's Golden Globes afterparty
Zendaya debuts mysterious tattoo at Golden Globes with nod to Tom Holland
Zendaya debuts mysterious tattoo at Golden Globes with nod to Tom Holland
Johnny Depp issues alarming message for fans
Johnny Depp issues alarming message for fans
Elton John gets candid about losing eyesight at Golden Globes
Elton John gets candid about losing eyesight at Golden Globes
'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofia delivers emotional speech at Golden Globes
'Emilia Pérez' star Karla Sofia delivers emotional speech at Golden Globes
Jennifer Lopez revives ‘golden era Hollywood’ with dazzling new look
Jennifer Lopez revives ‘golden era Hollywood’ with dazzling new look
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet heats up Golden Globes with tender smooch
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet heats up Golden Globes with tender smooch
Nicole Kidman captivates fans with glamorous Golden Globes appearance
Nicole Kidman captivates fans with glamorous Golden Globes appearance
Kate Winslet gives subtle nod to 'Titanic' at Golden Globes 2025
Kate Winslet gives subtle nod to 'Titanic' at Golden Globes 2025
Annie Wood shares her favourite book of Vincent van Gogh
Annie Wood shares her favourite book of Vincent van Gogh