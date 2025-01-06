Tom Holland, Zendaya officially engaged after holiday proposal

Zendaya and Tom Holland have finally made it official!
The Spider-Man costars are reportedly engaged after Tom popped the question over the holidays in one of Zendaya's family homes in the United States.
A source has revealed to TMZ that Tom dropped to one knee in a very romantic and intimate setting and it was a sweet moment between the loved-up couple.
Meanwhile, another insider has told PEOPLE that the Uncharted actor had been "wanting to propose [to the Challengers actress] for a while now."
"He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special. Everyone close to them knew the engagement was happening," the source added.
Hours before the news of the couple's engagement broke, Zendaya flashed her massive engagement ring at the Golden Globes on Sunday.