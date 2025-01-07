6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Tibet, claims at least 53 lives

China's mountainous region, Tibet has been struck with a strong earthquake of 6.8 magnitude resulting in the tragic death of at least 53 people.
According to the Chinese media outlets, on Tuesday morning dozens of people were also left injured by the natural disasters in the remote region of Tibet.
As per China, the earthquake was around 6.8 in magnitude.
While, U.S. Geological Survey shared that the magnitude 7.1 earthquake was centred in the Tibet region at a depth of around 10 kilometres.
The focus centre for the earthquake was located where India and Eurasia plates clash and cause uplifts in the Himalayan mountains.
As reported by China’s state broadcaster CCTV, there were some communities within five km of the epicentre, which was 380 km from Lhasa, capital of Tibet and about 23 km from the region’s second-largest city of Shigatse.
Authorities have deployed Chinese air force to the affected area, which sits at the floor of Mount Everest where temperature are well below freezing.
In Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu, the local residents woke up by the tremors and were witnessed running out of their houses.
The earthquake was also felt in the northern Indian state of Bihar. No damage and casualties were reported from these regions.
Southwestern part of China is often hit by catastrophic earthquakes, as previously in 2008 Sichuan province was struck by the seismic event which killed around 70,000 people.