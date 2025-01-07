Entertainment

Kendall Jenner ex Bad Bunny takes subtle dig at model: 'no longer love'

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner parted ways in December 2023 after dating each other for a few months

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 07, 2025
Kendall Jenners ex Bad Bunny takes subtle dig at model: no longer love
Kendall Jenner's ex Bad Bunny takes subtle dig at model: 'no longer love' 

Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriend, Bad Bunny, has seemingly disclosed that his new music album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, was about a supermodel. 

In an interview with TIME magazine, the 30-year-old American rap icon addressed the speculations about the alleged connection of his former flame with his sixth solo studio album. 

Bunny stated, "I have written songs inspired by people that people don't have a f---ing clue who they are, the meaning of the song can vary in many things."

"Like the absence of a person who is no longer with you, or a love. But it can be many other things too, that are no longer there," the I Like It singer added.

Following the release of Debí Tirar Más Fotos, several fans previously began assuming that the globally known rapper hinted at Kendall in his album. 

However, it remained unclear whether the MONACO hitmaker wrote the song for his former girlfriend. 

The music collection was released on January 5th, 2025. 

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny initially sparked romance rumours in February 2023, when they stepped out for a romantic dinner alongside close pals Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber. 

The finally called it quits after an on-and-off relationship in December 2023. 

Salman Khan takes serious security measures amid death threats

Salman Khan takes serious security measures amid death threats

Sofia Wylie celebrates 21st birthday ahead of ‘The Map That Leads to You’ release

Sofia Wylie celebrates 21st birthday ahead of ‘The Map That Leads to You’ release
Meghan Markle faces new blow from ‘Suits’ cast after Charles, Kate snub

Meghan Markle faces new blow from ‘Suits’ cast after Charles, Kate snub
Hugh Jackman sets record straight on romance with Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman sets record straight on romance with Sutton Foster
Hugh Jackman sets record straight on romance with Sutton Foster
Hugh Jackman sets record straight on romance with Sutton Foster
Zendaya makes first appearance after Tom Holland engagement ‘confirmed’
Zendaya makes first appearance after Tom Holland engagement ‘confirmed’
Aubrey Plaza gives first statement after husband Jeff Baena tragic death
Aubrey Plaza gives first statement after husband Jeff Baena tragic death
Rachel Noll James honors Zoe Saldaña, Demi Moore for Golden Globe win
Rachel Noll James honors Zoe Saldaña, Demi Moore for Golden Globe win
Blake Lively's legal rep fires back at Justin Baldoni's counter lawsuit
Blake Lively's legal rep fires back at Justin Baldoni's counter lawsuit
Justin Bieber wife Hailey supports Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss
Justin Bieber wife Hailey supports Selena Gomez after Golden Globe loss
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck officially settle divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck officially settle divorce
Tom Holland, Zendaya officially engaged after holiday proposal
Tom Holland, Zendaya officially engaged after holiday proposal
Anne Hathaway wittily cheers Jeremy Strong after Golden Globes failure
Anne Hathaway wittily cheers Jeremy Strong after Golden Globes failure
Jennifer Lopez spotted at Ben Affleck's home hours before Golden Globes
Jennifer Lopez spotted at Ben Affleck's home hours before Golden Globes
Jodie Woods receives heartfelt birthday act from sister Jordyn Woods
Jodie Woods receives heartfelt birthday act from sister Jordyn Woods
Selena Gomez, fiancé Benny Blanco dazzle at Netflix's Golden Globes afterparty
Selena Gomez, fiancé Benny Blanco dazzle at Netflix's Golden Globes afterparty