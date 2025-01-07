Kendall Jenner ex Bad Bunny takes subtle dig at model: 'no longer love'

Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriend, Bad Bunny, has seemingly disclosed that his new music album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, was about a supermodel.
In an interview with TIME magazine, the 30-year-old American rap icon addressed the speculations about the alleged connection of his former flame with his sixth solo studio album.
Bunny stated, "I have written songs inspired by people that people don't have a f---ing clue who they are, the meaning of the song can vary in many things."
"Like the absence of a person who is no longer with you, or a love. But it can be many other things too, that are no longer there," the I Like It singer added.
Following the release of Debí Tirar Más Fotos, several fans previously began assuming that the globally known rapper hinted at Kendall in his album.
However, it remained unclear whether the MONACO hitmaker wrote the song for his former girlfriend.
The music collection was released on January 5th, 2025.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny initially sparked romance rumours in February 2023, when they stepped out for a romantic dinner alongside close pals Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber.
The finally called it quits after an on-and-off relationship in December 2023.