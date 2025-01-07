Entertainment

Zendaya makes first appearance after Tom Holland engagement ‘confirmed’

Zendaya steps out solo for the first time after attending Golden Globe Awards with engagement ring

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 07, 2025
Zendaya is not afraid to show off her diamond ring after the news of engagement with longtime beau Tom Holland was confirmed by multiple media outlets.

The Euphoria actress stepped out on Monday night for the screening of Challengers in West Hollywood, California, with her giant diamond engagement ring.

Zendaya graced the event in an all-black leather outfit, high pony-tail and black pointed heels.

The 28-year-old chose not to wear any jewellery and let her beautiful and dazzling engagement ring do the talking.

Picture credit: Instagram/zendayacollective
Picture credit: Instagram/zendayacollective

Zendaya's first appearance comes after she flaunted her 5.05ct East-West cushion diamond button back ring at the Golden Globes 2025, sparking rumours of engagement with The Crowded Room actor.

Few hours later, the engagement news was confirmed by a source closed to the A-listers, who shared that the Spider-Man actor went on one knee at Zendaya’s family home over the holidays.

However, the Dune actress herself has not addressed the engagement news yet and gave a limited response during Golden Globes red carpet as well.

At the star-studded event, one of the reporter asked “Are you engaged?” to which Zendaya remained coy and just showed off her ring while shrugging shoulders.

The insider also shared that the wedding is not happening any time soon as both the actors are busy with their projects.

Fans after some digging also found out that Zendaya liked an Instagram post featuring a similar ring from Jessica McCormack collection, all the way back in 2022.

