Selena Gomez laughs about Martin Short, Steve Martin’s take on her engagement

Selena Gomez has opened up about the heartwarming reactions of her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin, to her engagement to Benny Blanco.
While conversing with Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Emilia Pérez star shared the reaction of her co-star with her engagement ring.
Gomez said, “He’s twisting it. Taking it off.”
She went on to say, “I wasn’t sure what he was doing; that's why I look confused.”
“Is he appraising it? What exactly is he doing there?” host Jimmy Kimmel inquired.
“He just wanted to know what was going on. I don’t think he cared. Maybe a little ... ” she said with a laugh.
Kimmel also asked Gomez if her new fiancé music producer called her costars to ask about the permission to propose the Single Soon crooner.
She quipped that she “had the feeling” that Short, “wasn’t very happy about that,” and that he “gave us a bit of jokes here and there.”
Gomez was questioned that wheater she gave her two costars and friends “jobs” in her upcoming wedding to Blanco, 36, including as “ringbearers.”
The Calm Down singer shared that she wouldn’t be opposed to the idea, saying, “That would be adorable.”
To note, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced her engagement on December 11 after a year of dating.