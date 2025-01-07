Royal

King Charles lands in big trouble right after Prince Andrew’s setback

Amid Prince Andrew’s legal setback, King Charles has been hit with his own foundation’s ‘failures'

  • January 07, 2025

King Charles lands in big trouble right after Prince Andrew's setback 


King Charles has been hit with a fresh blow amid Prince Andrew’s legal troubles!

In a new report obtained by Newsweek, the Office of the Scottish Charities Regulator has found “serious” and “unacceptable” failures at The King’s Foundation, due to which King Charles’ charity organization’s reputation will suffer huge damage.

"The inquiry found the historical governance of the charity had not always been up to the standard required. This finding is in relation to the historical approach to decision-making and record-keeping,” read the report.

However, what may give Charles a sigh of relief is that the authorities did not find any proof of “misconduct.”

"The inquiry did not find evidence of misconduct by any of the former or current trustees who were in office at the time,” the statement continued, adding that the evidence “does not indicate or demonstrate a sustained pattern of inappropriate governance or serious failings in the governance of the charity as a whole.”

It was also noted that due to some minor negligence from the charity’s ex-CEO, the foundation was exposed to “substantial risk.”

“Based on all the information gathered, OSCR does not consider that there was misconduct on the part of the former CEO,’ the report concluded.

This update comes just a few hours after the Duke of York was reported to the police for his alleged involvement in a big fraudulent act by the anti-monarchist Graham Smith.

