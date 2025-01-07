Swedish Royal Family makes first big announcement of 2025

King Carl and Queen Silvia are announcing a big update!
On Tuesday, January 7, the official Instagram handle of the Swedish Royal Family shared a new post in which the King and Queen of Sweden issued a statement, announcing a big opportunity for the citizens.
The caption, which was penned in Swedish language, translates, “Apply for a summer job at the palace!”
Going public about the golden opportunity to meet and stay near the royals, the statement further added the eligibility criteria and briefed the job duties.
“We are now looking for employees of all ages (from 18 years old) for the summer season at the royal tourist attractions,’ it continued.
The caption added, “Hosts, guides, café staff and shop assistants. You are part of a team that works to give visitors an experience of the highest quality. Professionalism, safety and flexibility are some of the key words in the meeting. Training is included.”
Mentioning the application deadline, the caption stated, “Welcome with your application no later than January 27. Read more at Kungligaslotten.se/jobb, link to the website in the profile.”
This update comes after King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia made a heartfelt move and conducted a national memorial service to mark the 20th anniversary of the Southeast Asian tsunami disaster.