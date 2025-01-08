Ruby Franke’s daughter Shari confesses about mom’s affair in new memoir

Ruby Franke’s daughter Shari Franke has came forward with shocking claims about mother’s love life in new memoir.
Shari claimed that the former 8 Passengers mommy vlogger, 42, was “sneaking around” with business partner Jodi Hildebrandt in The House of My Mother: A Daughter’s Quest for Freedom.
Her bombshell memoir was released on January 8, 2025.
Shari confessed that Jodi, 55, moved into her room and wanted her to sleep on the living room couch.
Ruby allegedly moved into the room after Jodi began “experiencing incredibly detailed visions,” and the pair often “hunkered down” there.
“The room was bathed in the soft glow of candles. The air was heavy with the scent of lavender and vanilla wafting form the massage oils on the dresser. I quickly grabbed what I needed and got the hell out of there, feeling like I had just walked into someone else’s honeymoon suite,” Shari wrote.
She pointed out that the only thing “missing” from her room was rose petals on the bed.
Notably, Ruby and her estranged husband Kevin share six children—Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell, and Eve.
In December 2023, the former pair pleaded guilty to child abuse charges.