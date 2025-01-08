Entertainment

Paris Jackson expresses gratitude for completing 5 years of sobriety

Paris Jackson bravely opens up about the challenging journey of overcoming drugs addiction

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025

Paris Jackson expresses gratitude for completing 5 years of 'clean' journey


Paris Jackson expressed heartfelt gratitude for achieving a major milestone.  

The late music legend Michael Jackson's only daughter, whom he shares with his ex-wife Debbie Rowe, candidly shared her intoxication journey in an Instagram Reel, she posted on Tuesday, January 7th, 2025.

In a viral video, Paris included short clips from her tough five-year journey. 

First, she showed her smoking and drinking addiction straight from the bottle in various environments. Then it cuts to the footage from her recovery phase.

She ended the video with a final message, "To those who helped me on this journey, if only for just the beginning, middle, or the whole time so far, you know who you are and I owe you my life. Thank you. 5 years. THANK GOD."

The 26-year-old songwriter reflected on the coping mechanism she utilised to overcome her addiction to drugs in the caption,noting, "Hi, I’m pk and I’m an alcoholic and a heroin addict. Today marks 5 years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol. To say that I’m thankful would be a poor euphemism."

She continued, "Gratitude hardly scratches the surface. It’s because I’m sober that I get to smile today. I get to make music. I get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat."

Over the past years, the singer-turned-actress has been open about various mental health struggles, including suicide attempts, self-harm, and body image issues. 

In the 2020 Facebook Watch series Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, Paris Jackson revealed that she fell into self-harm after the demise of her father, Michael Jackson.  

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Understanding virus and its impact on world

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV): Understanding virus and its impact on world
Zara Tindall enjoys karaoke night with Mike after avoiding head injury

Zara Tindall enjoys karaoke night with Mike after avoiding head injury
Lisa Kudrow recalls heartfelt memory of late co-star Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow recalls heartfelt memory of late co-star Matthew Perry
Cody Rhodes, John Cena, The Rock make ‘WWE Raw’ Netflix debut

Cody Rhodes, John Cena, The Rock make ‘WWE Raw’ Netflix debut
Justin Baldoni legal team vows to unveil secret evidence against Blake Lively
Justin Baldoni legal team vows to unveil secret evidence against Blake Lively
‘General Hospital’ spoilers gets revealed: Find out who dies in explosion
‘General Hospital’ spoilers gets revealed: Find out who dies in explosion
Kim Kardashian’s role in Jennifer Lopez’s post-breakup love life REVEALED
Kim Kardashian’s role in Jennifer Lopez’s post-breakup love life REVEALED
Ruby Franke’s daughter Shari confesses about mom’s affair in new memoir
Ruby Franke’s daughter Shari confesses about mom’s affair in new memoir
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama
Ryan Reynolds breaks silence on Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni's legal drama
Selena Gomez takes shocking decision for Justin Bieber before Benny Blanco wedding
Selena Gomez takes shocking decision for Justin Bieber before Benny Blanco wedding
Zendaya's dad gives shocking response to 'TMZ' on Tom Holland engagement news
Zendaya's dad gives shocking response to 'TMZ' on Tom Holland engagement news
Lady Gaga teases more music after 'Die With A Smile' achieved top spot
Lady Gaga teases more music after 'Die With A Smile' achieved top spot
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on 10-year career leading to Grammy nomination
Sabrina Carpenter reflects on 10-year career leading to Grammy nomination
Taylor Swift’s new achievement unlocked after Eras Tour success
Taylor Swift’s new achievement unlocked after Eras Tour success
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber split after more than three years of dating
Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber split after more than three years of dating
David Schwimmer reveals first message from Matt LeBlanc in months
David Schwimmer reveals first message from Matt LeBlanc in months