Paris Jackson expresses gratitude for completing 5 years of sobriety

Paris Jackson expressed heartfelt gratitude for achieving a major milestone.
The late music legend Michael Jackson's only daughter, whom he shares with his ex-wife Debbie Rowe, candidly shared her intoxication journey in an Instagram Reel, she posted on Tuesday, January 7th, 2025.
In a viral video, Paris included short clips from her tough five-year journey.
First, she showed her smoking and drinking addiction straight from the bottle in various environments. Then it cuts to the footage from her recovery phase.
She ended the video with a final message, "To those who helped me on this journey, if only for just the beginning, middle, or the whole time so far, you know who you are and I owe you my life. Thank you. 5 years. THANK GOD."
The 26-year-old songwriter reflected on the coping mechanism she utilised to overcome her addiction to drugs in the caption,noting, "Hi, I’m pk and I’m an alcoholic and a heroin addict. Today marks 5 years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol. To say that I’m thankful would be a poor euphemism."
She continued, "Gratitude hardly scratches the surface. It’s because I’m sober that I get to smile today. I get to make music. I get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat."
Over the past years, the singer-turned-actress has been open about various mental health struggles, including suicide attempts, self-harm, and body image issues.
In the 2020 Facebook Watch series Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, Paris Jackson revealed that she fell into self-harm after the demise of her father, Michael Jackson.