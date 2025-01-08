Selena Gomez surprised by Jimmy Kimmel's unexpected engagement gift

Selena Gomez was surprised by a delightfully bizarre engagement gift from Jimmy Kimmel.
Shortly after her Golden Globes' joint appearance alongside fiancé Benny Blanco, the Emilia Pérez star made her first TV presence at the Jimmy Kimmel Live show on January 6th, 2025.
During the interview, the English TV host could not resist giving Selena a 'Daddy Saddle' as an engagement gift.
A Daddy Saddle is a classic toy meant for a child to strap onto their father's back and ride like a cowboy.
Before presenting her the plaything, Kimmel teased the actress, saying, "It's not a traditional gift and it's not necessarily a practical gift, but I think you and Benny are going to enjoy it."
"You can ride around on Benny in a very wholesome way," he added.
In response to these remarks, Selena hid her face with her hands to avoid the awkwardness.
This came after the renowned songstress confessed her feelings for her now-fiancé on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, before her engagement.
A month prior to her surprise engagement, Selena disclosed that she was enjoying Benny's company and was very happy with him.
It is pertinent to note, Selena Gomez announced her surprise engagement with music record producer Benny Blanco in December 2024 in an adorable Instagram post.