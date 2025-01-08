Entertainment

Robert Pattinson secretly married to Suki Waterhouse?

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson have been dating each other since July 2018

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 08, 2025
Robert Pattinson and his long-time girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, have reportedly exchanged the marital vows.

As reported by Mail Online, the couple, who began dating in July 2018, recently sparked marriage speculations after an insider revealed to a celebrity gossip Instagram account, Deuxmoi, that the two have tied the knot on New Year's Eve.

The tipster shared that Robert and Suki have finally got married in an intimate ceremony at a luxurious Caribbean resort.

"They were so cute and sweet, their baby was there in a gorgeous little bridesmaid dress, and their family was there as well," the source stated.

"It was such a cute wedding," the insider claimed.

The aforementioned outlet has reached out to Robert and Suki's representatives for their comments on these rumours.

These bombshell revelations came after a report suggested that the two got engaged in December 2023. 

Another insider disclosed to People magazine at that time, "It’s important for them" to take their relationship to the next level with a life-changing decision.

"Both want to be married," the tipster stated.

However, the two have not confirmed their engagement.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are also parents to their daughter in March 2024. The two have not revealed the name of their baby girl yet.

