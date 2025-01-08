Royal

Princess Kate’s daring move to shield Prince William from girls revealed

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, used a clever tactic to ward off girls from Prince William

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 08, 2025

Jealousy was in the air for Princess Kate!

During a conversation with royal expert Katie Nicholl for her book Kate: The Future Queen, Laura Warshauer, a common friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales, opened up about a surprising incident while talking about how Kate used to ward off girls from Prince William.

Laura revealed how the mother-of-three, during their university days, would use clever tactics and go to extreme lengths to make sure that no girl comes near her man.

Speaking about an incident from one of the university parties, the author revealed, "Will was getting really hit on by this girl at a party and it was getting quite uncomfortable because he couldn't shake her off,” adding, "He was being really polite, but this girl just didn't get the hint.”

Revealing Kate’s daring move to shield Prince William, she stated, “All of a sudden Kate came up behind him and put her arms around him.”

"He said 'Oh, sorry, but I've got a girlfriend,’” Laura added, telling how after that the Prince and Princess went off giggling.

"Kate was the only girl in the room who could have done that. And that was just a month after we started university,” the writer further mentioned.

It is pertinent to mention that Kate Middleton and Prince William first met each other at St. Andrews in Scotland in their first year of university in 2001. The royal couple were close friends before starting dating.

