Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce spills on his surprising wedding rule

Travis Kelce has not revealed yet when he is going to marry Taylor Swift but he did spill when he won’t!
During the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the Lover singer's boyfriend shared his surprising wedding rule.
When a caller asked about the idea of a fall wedding interfering with football season, Travis and Jason had differing opinions.
“I actually don't know people who've gotten married in the fall because all the weddings I've been to and all my friends always do it in the summer,” Travis said.
The NFL star jokingly advised the caller to find a compromise with his girlfriend, suggesting that they choose a weekend when the team isn't playing a big game.
However, he ultimately stated that he doesn't think the fall is a good time to get married.
“I've seen weddings in f--king February. I've seen weddings everywhere but the fall. So I'm not sure if the fall was a good wedding season.”
Jason, who has been married to Kylie Kelce since 2018, disagreed and urged the caller to prioritize his bride over his sports team.
The discussion ended with Travis quoting Ted Lasso's Dani Rojas, saying "Football is life!".
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started dating in 2023 and have been going strong since then